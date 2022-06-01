BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man traveling on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston was arrested for alleged abusive sexual contact of two women on the plane.

According to a news release sent by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, Jairaj Singh Dhillon, age 42, of Modesto, California was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport and charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Court documents outline the incidents. During an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Boston on May 31, 2022, Dhillon was reported to have inappropriately touched two women without their consent. The first victim said that Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, allegedly touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her. She allegedly called for help and stated out loud, “this man just groped me.” The second victim, who was seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, said that Dhillon allegedly reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle. The flight crew moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the rest of the flight. After landing in Boston, law enforcement escorted him off the plane and placed him under arrest.

Dhillon appeared before a U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday and is being held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for June 2, 2022.

The charge of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.