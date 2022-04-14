BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A California man has been charged with secretly filming an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl while she was changing her clothes in her bedroom.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, Calif., was arrested in California Thursday and charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to court documents, Guerrero was in Massachusetts on or about March 17, 2021 and recorded video of an unclothed 11-year-old girl while she changed in her bedroom at her home in Norfolk, Mass. He climbed on to an adjacent garage and took video through the girl’s second floor window.

It is alleged that he conducted surveillance of the victim’s and several other homes and made notes on his phone regarding the time of day that the victim and her siblings arrived home, showered and changed clothes each night.

Investigators also determined that Guerrero dressed in a wig and women’s clothing in an attempt to secretly videotape young girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham Outlets by using pen cameras attached to his shoes.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

The charge of sexually exploiting a child provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.