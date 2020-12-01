California man gets 6 years in prison for trafficking cocaine, money laundering in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – A California man in his late 20s will spend more than six years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to traffic drug across state lines into western Massachusetts and launder the profits, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s Office.

A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced 27-year-old Victor Hugo Gonzalez of Perris, CA, to 76 months in prison and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in July 2020, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

On July 26, 2016, Gonzalez is said to have traveled from California to western Massachusetts to oversee the arrival of 11 kilos of cocaine and the subsequent laundering of the sale proceeds back to a Mexican drug trafficking organization.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gonzalez and a co-conspirator removed 11 kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle in West Springfield on August 2, 2016, which had arrived from California and transferred the cocaine into the co-conspirator’s apartment.

Those kilos of cocaine were broken down, repackaged and distributed, the court said.

On August 6 and 8, 2016, Gonzalez is also said to have made multiple structured cash deposits at banks in Hartford and Bloomfield, Connecticut, laundering the proceeds of the drugs into multiple bank accounts held by individuals in California.

Agents from the DEA, IRS, Homeland Security and the Westfield Police Department assisted with the investigation.