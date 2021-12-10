California man indicted for mailing meth to undercover Massachusetts agent

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A California man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cameron Graff, 29, of San Diego, Calif., was indicted on one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Graff is currently in state custody on unrelated charges.

According to the charging documents, in December 2019, Graff began communicating with an undercover agent in Massachusetts about purchasing methamphetamine from Graff. In January 2020, Graff allegedly mailed a parcel containing approximately 690 grams of methamphetamine to the undercover agent.

The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division; and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement today. Special assistance in the investigation was provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, San Diego Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration, San Diego Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney James E. Arnold of Mendell’s Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.