BOSTON (WWLP) – A man traveling on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston pleaded guilty to assaulting two women on the plane.

According to a news release sent by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, 43-year-old Jairaj Singh Dhillon from Modesto, California pleaded guilty on March 20th to two counts of assault while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

On May 31, 2022, Dhillon was arrested when the plane arrived in Boston after he allegedly touched two women sitting next to him during the overnight flight.

The first victim reported that Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her. The first victim called for help and stated out loud, “this man just groped me.”

The second victim, who was seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, reported that Dhillon reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle.

Flight crew intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the rest of the flight.

The charge of assault while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to six months in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14th.