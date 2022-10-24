Sammy Sultan allegedly claimed to be hiding in a dorm room with taser and pistols

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from California agreed to plead guilty to making threatening calls to Tufts University.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 49-year-old Sammy Sultan of Hayward, California allegedly claimed to be hiding in a dorm room with taser and pistols to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021. Sultan was charged by an Information with and has agreed to plead guilty to making threats in interstate commerce.

The charging documents indicate that on or about May 28, 2021, Sultan made eight phone calls to Tufts University Police Department. He allegedly claimed to have entered a dorm room on campus and was hiding under a bed, with a taser and pistols.

A search by Tufts University Police Department and local police was conducted room by room and several buildings at the Medford campus but the caller was not found. An investigation determined that Sultan had made the calls from California. An officer familiar with Sultan’s voice from a prior investigation recognized Sultan’s voice on the recordings.

He was arrested and charged by a criminal complaint on March 31, 2022.

He previously pleaded guilty in December 2017 to making hundreds of obscene and harassing phone calls to law enforcement agencies, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Sultan faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.