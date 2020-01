Defendant paid $9,000 to have online college classes taken on behalf of her son

(WWLP) – A woman from California accused of paying a company $9,000 to take online classes for her son at Georgetown University has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Karen Littlefair hired a consultant to have four classes taken on behalf of her son so he could graduate from Georgetown.

Prosecutors say they will recommend four months in prison and a fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 13, 2020.

The case is part of a college admissions scandal.