CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are now treating the Cambridge church fire on Easter Sunday as an act of arson.

The FBI and State Police are asking the public for information as well as photos and videos of Faith Lutheran Church from the day of the fire.

After the fire, the church’s 114-year-old steeple was taken down and churchgoers were welcomed to a nearby mosque to worship.

(Massachusetts State Police)

If you have any information you are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.