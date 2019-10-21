Breaking News
Can you identify this armed robbery suspect?

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking to identify a suspect who is allegedly responsible for an armed robbery that happened on Cooley Street on Monday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the suspect never stated he had a gun but had his hand in his pocket suggesting he had a weapon when he demanded money at the Freedom Credit Union around 12:10 p.m.

Walsh said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

If you can identify this person you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave a private message on Facebook or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES typing solve and your tip.

