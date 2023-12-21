BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Vancouver, Canada pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston for his role in penny stock fraud.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 62-year-old Marco G. Babini was arrested in Canada on April 21, 2020, and was extradited to the United States in July 2023 to face charges in connection with participating in a conspiracy to defraud investors in the Boston-based biomedical company Endeavor Power Corp.

Commonly known as a “pump-and-dump,” Babini participated in a securities fraud scheme involving the planned sale of stock under concealed control during a promotional campaign between July 2012 and March 2013. Babini agreed to execute pre-arranged trades with an undercover agent valued at $20,000.

Babini pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, or twice the amount involved, whichever is greater. Sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2024.