Capital Gazette gunman to stand trial

(WBAL/NBC News) The judge in the Capital Gazette mass shooting case said Monday a Maryland Health Department report found accused gunman Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible.

This was the last pretrial hearing before jury selection begins next week, and gave a look at how each side plans to approach an insanity defense.

In Maryland, it is a plea of not criminally responsible. It is the crux of the Capital Gazette shooting case. It came up in conversation at Monday’s pretrial hearing and it is now on the record.

“The report from the Maryland Department of Mental Health indicates the defendant is criminally responsible,” Judge Laura Ripkin said.

The glimpse into Ramos’ mental health report Monday came shortly after prosecutors argued, unsuccessfully, for their team of experts to evaluate him once more.

“The defense has introduced a new flavor of mental disorder, a brand-new diagnosis from a different set of experts,” said prosecutor Anne Colt Leitess.

