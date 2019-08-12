Captured! – Tennessee escapee taken into custody

(NBC News) An intense manhunt for escaped Tennessee inmate Curtis Ray Watson has ended.

Watson was captured hours after he was spotted at a home in Henning, Tennessee.

“We pulled it up on the screens so we could see it, in our house, and we could see there was this guy in our refrigerator…we have a refrigerator in our car port,” said homeowner Harvey Taylor.

The Taylors called 911 and authorities moved in.

Surrounded by police, Watson walked out of a soybean field just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Watson, serving time for kidnapping, was on lawn mowing duty last Wednesday when authorities say he sexually assaulted and killed a corrections officer, then escaped on a tractor.

