BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several State troopers are conducting an investigation near the area of a car crash in Belchertown Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that at around 4:09 a.m., the Orange Police Department was following a vehicle whose occupants were allegedly involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon.

The suspected vehicle was followed into Belchertown where it crashed on George Hannum Street and three suspects ran away from the vehicle.

Two of the occupants were taken into custody by the MSP K-9 Unit and one suspect has not been found yet.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.