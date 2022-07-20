WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-vehicle crash on Wednesday led to the arrest of a wanted man in Warwick after running from the area following the crash.

According to a social media post by Warwick Police Department, Kevin Putnam of Keene, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant after running following a car crash. K9 units and Airwing searched the area west of Orange Road, locating the suspect on Hockanum Road after a resident, alerted by a notification from the town’s reverse 911 system, called the police.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of Warwick Police Department

Courtesy of Warwick Police Department

At the same time, the resident was on the phone with Shelburne Control, a Trooper performing perimeter containment spotted the wanted man and took him into custody. No details have been given as of this time. An investigation is still pending and further charges have yet to be given.

Putnam was taken to the hospital for an evaluation for possible injuries sustained in the crash and then to Franklin County Horse of Corrections to be held for a court appearance.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.