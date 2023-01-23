CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges on Sunday.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were sent to East Main Street near the American Legion Bridge for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole. When officers arrived, they identified the driver as 45-year-old Shane Carney from Thorndike.
While officers were investigating the crash, Carney ran from the officer and began a foot chase, and was seen allegedly throwing items into the woods. A police K-9 searched the area and found narcotics and a knife that were thrown in the woods.
After the officers search Carney and the vehicle, more than $4,000 in cash, 400 bags of heroin, several small bags of a white powdery substance, several pills, and other paraphernalia were seized.
Shane Carney was arrested and charged with the following:
• Marked Lanes Violation
• Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
• Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
• Trafficking in 18 grams or more of Cocaine
• Possess to Distribute Class A Drug
• Possess to Distribute Class A Drug
• Possess to Distribute Class B Drug
• Possess to Distribute Class D Drug