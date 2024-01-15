LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Plymouth County are investigating after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree store and drove off.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, at approximately 10:00 a.m., crews were sent to the Dollar Tree on Main Street for a report that a vehicle had hit the store.

After investigating, the vehicle jumped the curb and hit the store, breaking the windows out front. No injuries were reported.

Police did not say whether any arrests had been made. If anyone has information about the crash, contact the Lakeville Police at 508-947-4422.