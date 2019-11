SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a car fire early Tuesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 1:05 a.m., crews were called to 164 Belmont Avenue and found a 2004 Honda Civic involved in a fire.

Tetreault said no injuries were reported and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has determined this fire to be intentionally set.