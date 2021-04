GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is investigating several car break ins and a car theft that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to the Granville Police Department, the incidents happened at around 2:00 a.m., the suspects entered an unlocked home and took the keys from a key hook to steal the vehicle. The other vehicles that were entered appears as if the owners left them unlocked.

Police are reminding residents to lock your homes and cars.