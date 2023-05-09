SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. Several residents also reported car break-ins across the town.

The incidents all occurred early Tuesday morning on Gunn Road, Line Street, Eastwood Drive, Cook Road and Route 10. Police believe the break-ins occurred around 4:00-5:00 a.m.

Southampton has seen an increase in car thefts over the last month. On April 11, Southampton police reported a vehicle had been stolen from a home on Glendale Road.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and to call the department if you see anything suspicious.