Car struck by bullet in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating after a car was struck by a bullet Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News officers were called to Telegraph Avenue at 10:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers got there, Wilk said they located evidence of a shooting but no one was around. Shortly after, Chicopee police received a call from a person who reported that their car was struck. No one was injured.

Chicopee police are still looking into what led up to the shooting. Wilk said it was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.