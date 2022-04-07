SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police temporarily closed a portion of Wellington Street Thursday morning after a vehicle with several bullet holes was being towed.

Our 22News crew was on Wellington Street Thursday morning and saw a police cruiser blocking the street on both sides. A vehicle with several bullet holes was seen on the street and was being towed. Our crew could see at least five holes on the side of the vehicle, two smashed windows on the driver side of the vehicle, and the gas tank hinge was broken.

An SUV was also seen being towed on the street by our 22News crew.

22News has contacted Springfield Police about the incident but have not heard back yet. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or arrested from this incident. This article will be updated as soon as more information is provided.