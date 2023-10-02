GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – There is still no verdict in the 4th murder trial against Cara Rintala.

Rintala is accused of murdering her wife Anna-Marie Cochrane in 2010 after she was found dead in their Granby home. Rintala’s first two trials were declared mistrial. The third trial resulted in a conviction, but that was later overturned on appeal.

Jury deliberations began last Wednesday, and on Friday, the judge said that the jury had sent him a note, but because he was preparing to dismiss the court, he said he addressed it Monday morning.

The exact nature of the note is unclear.