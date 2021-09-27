Cara Rintala’s murder conviction overturned; new trial ordered in 2010 murder case

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has thrown out the guilty verdict against former Granby resident Cara Rintala, who was convicted of murder in the 2010 strangling death of her wife Annamarie Cochrane Rintala.

Cara Rintala went on trial three times at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton. The first two trials had ended with hung juries, before she was convicted in a third trial in 2016. The case received extensive nationwide attention, as it was the first time a woman was convicted of the murder of her lawful wife.

Cara Rintala found her wife unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs of the couple’s Granby home on March 29, 2010. When first responders arrived, it was determined that Annamarie was dead. Cara, Annamarie’s body, and the floor near the bottom of the stairs were all found to be covered in paint.

In their ruling, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed with the defense that the testimony of a prosecution expert about the timing and manner of the application of paint was in error.

The high court’s ruling returns the case to the superior court for a new trial.