WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people allegedly involved in a theft of a card reader at Taco Bell.
According to Westfield Police, the individuals allegedly stole a card reader from an ordering kiosk at the Westfield Taco Bell on Monday, May 15. Surveillance photos show several suspects interacting with the kiosk.
If you have any information the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Rick Mazza at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org or you can call 413-642-9950.