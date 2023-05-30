WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people allegedly involved in a theft of a card reader at Taco Bell.

According to Westfield Police, the individuals allegedly stole a card reader from an ordering kiosk at the Westfield Taco Bell on Monday, May 15. Surveillance photos show several suspects interacting with the kiosk.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Rick Mazza at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org or you can call 413-642-9950.