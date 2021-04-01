Card skimmer discovered at Bank of America ATM in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A card skimmer was discovered on an ATM machine at the Bank of America in Holyoke on March 1.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, on March 1 a technician for Bank of America contacted the Holyoke Police Department and reported the device. The Criminal Investigation Bureau is now investigating the incident.

Here’s how it works: Collectors install the skimmer and collect your credit card information. Printers will clone credit cards with your information and a thieves name Runners they will use those credit cards if they’re not sold on the dark web first.

The Holyoke Police Department is reminding residents to be wary of any ATM or similar device their cards may be used at and to always check the area of card entry by inspection. If a skimmer device is ever discovered you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department.

How to protect yourself from ATM skimming

ATMs and gas stations are common spots for schemers to place these skimmers. Card skimmers can be hard to see, because they’re made to blend with the machine they’ve been attached to.

One sign of a skimmer is if the card reader is sticking far out. The skimmers are designed to be placed over the real card slot.

For this reason, a loose credit card reader can also be a sign. Because skimmers can be so hard to spot, your best bet may be monitoring your accounts to make sure there are no fraudulent charges.

Using credit cards or cash is one way to protect yourself. Federal law limits your liability for fraudulent charges to $50, but wait more than two business days to report charges to a debit card, and you could be liable for as much as $500.

Here are some tips from the Department of Consumer Affairs for how to protect your banking information when your at the pump or ATM: