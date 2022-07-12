BOSTON (WWLP) – A Cambridge man arrested during the ‘Operation Landshark’ investigation was sentenced to prison for distributing cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 40-year-old Dante Starks, a/k/a “Tay” was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the distribution of cocaine in March 2021.

The Operation Landshark investigation targeted impact players and repeat offenders in Brockton and Boston, who have prior convictions for acts of violence, firearm offenses, and/or drug trafficking.

Starks was identified as a career offender and sold approximately 14 grams of cocaine to a cooperating witness in a Brockton parking lot in July 2018. At the time, he was on probation for a 2015 conviction for multiple drug distribution offenses, for which he served one year in prison.