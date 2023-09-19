COTUIT, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for information on an unsolved homicide twenty-three years ago in Barnstable County.

On September 19, 1994, Herbert Dixon was found shot in the back of the head at 250 Vineyard Road in Cotuit. He was a caretaker of the 60-acre estate and would allow people from the area to hunt and fish on the property when the owners were away.

Dixon’s unsolved homicide is featured on one of the playing cards in a deck that is distributed in the hope that additional information about the crimes on the cards helps solve the case.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case or any information on Herbert Dixon, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, the Springfield Police Homicide Unit, and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.