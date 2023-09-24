KINGSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A wanted man was arrested on Saturday after he led the Massachusetts State Police on a chase that ended up with him crashing his car into a stone wall in Kingston.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, they received a Be On the LookOut alert from the Boston Police Department, stating that a black BMW X5 SUV was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking. The BMW’s last known location was Route 93 at Route 3.

The alert was then broadcasted to the State Police patrols, and around that time, the State Police-Norwell Barraks received a call from a motorist reporting that a vehicle was driving erratically on Route 3. The vehicle matched the description of the BMW.

Troopers headed towards the area, and at approximately 8;28 a.m., a patrol observed the wanted suspect on Route 3 south in Duxbury near the North Street Overpass. Troopers tried to stop the car, but the suspect drove off at a very high rate of speed.

The suspect then took Exit 18 onto Main Street in Kingston and crashed into a stone wall near the intersection of Main Street and Landing Road.

Troopers took the suspect who was identified as 34-year-old Trevor Baylef of Scituate into custody.

EMS arrived at the accident and took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for his injuries. No other vehicle was involved in the crash, and troopers found a knife that was in plain sight inside the BMW.