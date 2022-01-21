Carthage man charged with multiple criminal sexual acts

Crime

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Carthage man has been arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

On January 20, after a joint investigation by the New York State Police, the Tampa FBI Office, the Fort Drum Army CID, the Jefferson County CAC/CPS, and the Village of Carthage Police Department, 38-year-old Michael J. Rosas of Carthage, NY was arrested on the following charges:

  • Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image in the First Degree (Class E Felony)
  • Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree (Class E Felony)
  • Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class E Felony)
  • Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Rosas is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on a $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in the City of Watertown Court on January 28th, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories