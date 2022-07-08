LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A homicide that happened in Longmeadow remains open more than 20 years later.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s website, 16-year-old Ashley Turniak was found dead on I-91 in Longmeadow near the Massachusetts/Connecticut state line on November 9, 1998.

If you have any information on this case, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.