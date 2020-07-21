Cases smashed, jewelry stolen at Kay Jewelers in Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police detectives are investigating after two suspects smashed through jewelry cases and stole merchandise from Kay Jewelers at the Eastfield Mall Monday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said two men entered the jewelry store at around 4:10 Monday afternoon, and began smashing the glass. The two left the store with an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” Walsh said.

No injuries were reported, and no information about the suspects has been made available at this time.