SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people after cash was taken that was left by a customer by accident.

According to the Springfield Police Department on Facebook, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 13th, a person accidentally left an undisclosed amount of cash in an envelope at a register at Burlington Coat Factory on Cooley Street.

The woman in the photo is suspected to have taken the envelope and placed it in her pocket. If you can identify either the woman or man in the photos, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.