STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge police are asking for the public’s help in providing additional information about a catalytic converter stolen in the Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, at around 4 p.m. a catalytic converter was stolen off a Honda Accord parked between the Front Entrance and the Garden Center of Walmart. Two suspects were seen on surveillance video in a dark-colored Volkswagen GTI. The vehicle entered and exited the Walmart parking lot from the driveway closest to Stop and Shop.

The suspects are believed to be two men dressed in dark clothing. They were seen leaving the parking lot in less than 5 minutes with the stolen catalytic converter. There are several potential witnesses in the area on surveillance.

If you were in the area of Stop and Shop or Walmart and have any information you are being asked to contact Officer Paul Janson, paul.janson@sturbridgepd.com.