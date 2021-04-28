Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Agawam

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Agawam which impacted multiple school districts Wednesday morning.

Twenty-two catalytic converters were stolen from mini buses at a bus yard in Agawam leaving them inoperable Wednesday morning. Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative in West Springfield provides transportation for local school districts. The mini buses that were targeted primarily serve special education students in West Springfield and Agawam Public Schools.

In West Springfield, the superintendent says this incident impacted 180 students and for Agawam, it impacted around 50 students, according to the Mayor.

Each bus carries two to five students each and transports them to multiple schools a day. The West Springfield Superintendent, Tim Connor, says students who ride on a mini bus will not have transportation to or from school Wednesday. Connor got the call about the buses around 5:30 a.m.

“Frustrated. Disgusted. Because the people who did this obviously didn’t care who it impacted but I want them to know. They need to know and they need to be able to look themselves in the mirror and understand that there are 180 special education kids and families that were affected today,” Connor said.

West Springfield families who cannot transport their children were told they can do remote learning Wednesday. Connor says this is especially frustrating, as this group was prioritized to learn in person.

The West Springfield school district had a meeting with the transportation company at 11 a.m. Wednesday to find out the transportation situation for Thursday. 22News will update this story when we receive the information for transportation to school Thursday.