Catalytic converters stolen from several business vehicles in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven business vehicles from three businesses had their catalytic converters stolen over the weekend in Wilbraham.

Sergeant Jeffrey Rudinski told 22News business vehicles from the Tae Kwon Doe Center, the Senior Center and the Life Care Center in Wilbraham were affected by the thefts.

Anyone with information on the incidents or surveillance video along Route 20 near the Life Care Center or the Wilbraham Senior Center, or on Stony Hill Road near the Tae Kwon Doe Center, are asked to contact the Wilbraham Police Department.