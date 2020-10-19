Catalytic converters stolen from two Toyota Prius cars in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow police are investigating after the catalytic converter was stolen off of two of the same model cars in town.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the catalytic converter was stolen off of two different 2007 Toyota Prius vehicles in Longmeadow while parked in the owner’s driveway.

The police are checking local scrap metal yards for any recent transactions.

Police are asking residents to park vehicles in their garage or in a well-lit area. If you see or hear anything suspicious contact the Longmeadow Police Department.