Cats set ablaze in Florida park

(WPTV/NBC News) A charred tree is all that remains of a disturbing discovery at the east corner of Fogleman Park in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Fire Rescue responded to a call there around midnight on Sunday and found a pet carrier was on fire with two cats inside.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control believes someone set it on fire on purpose.

“This is a horrific way for an animal, for any living thing to go out like this,” Captain Dave Walesky said.

He said the person responsible could spend up to five years in prison.

