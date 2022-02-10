SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials are trying to stop area residents from illegally dumping their garbage throughout the city.

Mayor Sarno along with Parks and Recreation Department Director Patrick Sullivan, and the Springfield Police Department held a news conference Thursday to highlight the city’s ongoing efforts to identify and curb illegal dumping throughout the city.

Smile, You’re on Springfield’s Candid Camera

April 19, 2021 Grace Cumba of Springfield, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

April 20, 2021 Oussama Awkal of Wilbraham, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

August 29, 2021 Joshua L. Inosbroza of Springfield, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

July 28, 2021 Melvin Guzman of Springfield, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

June 20, 2021 Martin Fernandez III of Palmer, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

June 22, 2021 Joshua Golden Johnson of Holyoke, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

May 15, 2021 Nichele Martinez of Springfield, MA. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

Unidentified Man on Linnell Street July 15, 2021. Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

The Parks and Recreation Department have several security cameras installed at various sites, they are often monitored for illegal dumping activity.

Fourteen people have been issued citations since last March:

3/16/2021 at 1:30 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Shamika N. Turner of Springfield 4/19/2021 at 11:56 am & 2:18 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Grace Cumba of Springfield 4/20/21 at 3:30 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Oussama Awkal of Wilbraham 5/15/2021 at 2:34 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Nichele Martinez of Springfield 5/24/2021 at 4:46 am – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v German Hernandez Morales of Springfield, Henrico, VA 6/19/2021 at 6:23 pm, 6/20/2021 at 10:45 am, 6/25/2021 at 1:51 pm & 7/8/2021 at 2:25 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Martin Fernandez III of Palmer. Received a $1,200 fine for all illegal dumping 6/22/2021 at 3:17 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Joshua Golden Johnson of Holyoke 7/24/2021 at 4:50 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Nelson Melendez of Springfield. (Photo not included). 7/28/2021 at 11:30 am – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Melvin Guzman of Springfield 8/29/2021 at 3:28 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Joshua L. Inosbroza of Indian Orchard 9/24/2021 at 7:30 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Tammy Brown of Springfield 10/11/2021 at 10:52 am – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Bob Schmidt Lawn Care LLC of Springfield 10/17/2021 at 10:58 am – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Burnette Wiseman-Grace of New Haven, CT 12/7/2021 at 12:05 pm, 1:39 pm, and 2:46 pm – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Miguel Santana of Springfield

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person pictured below. Security cameras caught this person routinely dumping items without using a vehicle. On July 15, 2021 the individual found the camera and vandalized it. The Springfield Parks and Police Departments are seeking the public’s help to identify this individual.

Mayor Sarno stated, “Smile, you are on Springfield’s candid camera. I want to thank and applaud PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his team and our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue for their continue efforts in identifying these culprits who feel that it is ok to dump their trash in our parks and throughout our City of Springfield. We are going to remain vigilant to ensure everyone understands illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the City of Springfield and we will go after these individuals to the full extent of the law.”

PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan added, “The Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management is committed to working closely with Springfield Police to eliminate blight caused by illegal dumping activities. I want to thank Adam Anulewicz and the Springfield Police Officers for their outstanding efforts to identify individuals illegally dumping in our city. It is unconscionable that residents and even people from outside the city consider illegal dumping as an option. We will continue to expand the program and at the Mayor’s direction, we will continue to monitor all sites and prosecute offenders. It is time that everyone realizes we have an affordable bulk pickup process and the rules need to be followed.”

“It is sad and makes me angry to see that many of these individuals are Springfield residents,” Mayor Sarno continued. “Shame on them for dumping and treating our beautiful City of Springfield this way. How would they like it if someone dumped items on their front lawn or property? They have no pride or love for our city, well our residents and business community think otherwise. The City of Springfield will be going after them to hold them accountable for their actions. We will continue to expand this operation and now have over 20 cameras being utilized; violators should be aware we will catch up with you, so think twice.”

“This program will remain a priority for my administration and I am committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure all violators are prosecuted. Furthermore, we will consider taking this matter a step further by bringing these violations before our Courts to see if we can get a Court Order to politely and respectfully return these dumped items to their owners. No options are off the table until these individuals understand that dumping in the City of Springfield will not be tolerated,” Mayor Sarno added.