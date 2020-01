(WPMI/NBC News) Security cameras were rolling as an accused drunk driver smashed through downtown Mobile, Alabama early Friday morning.

The car left a gaping hole in the wall of one building, along with a downed power pole, a tree, and a fire hydrant.

25-year-old Jimmy Martin was charged with DUI.

Video shows Martin back into a fence, then slam into one building, before driving up the sidewalk, doing more damage as he continued.

