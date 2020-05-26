Caught on Camera: Hotel clerk set on fire

(NBC News) A Texas hotel clerk is recovering after being set on fire by a would-be robber.

Security footage released by the Fort Worth Fire Department shows the terrifying attack that took place Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn.

Investigators say a man entered and made robbery demands before throwing a flammable liquid on the front counter and the clerk. The man then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the liquid, which burned the clerk.

The man then ran out the front door. He was seen getting into a white 4-door car, believed to be a Honda Accord.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man, with long hair. He was seen wearing a teal t-shirt, which he covered with a pink shirt during the crime.

