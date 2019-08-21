Caught on Camera: No scooters on the freeway!

(WTMJ) Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says three men were cited for riding e-scooters on the freeway.

It happened Monday just after 1 p.m. Three men from Texas told the Sheriff’s Department they were on their way to the Harley-Davidson Museum when their GPS took them onto Interstate 94.

In order to get out of the freeway, the men decide to traverse three lanes of traffic in the middle of the afternoon. One by one, they dashed in front of speeding traffic with their scooters.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Zf8d6c