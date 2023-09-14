MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is sharing surveillance camera footage of suspects breaking into a vehicle Wednesday morning and asking for the public’s help.

Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a vehicle driving on Southampton Road in Montgomery could be seen on camera stopping in front of a home with two vehicles parked in the driveway. One suspect can be seen trying to open the door to a SUV and a second suspect is seen trying to open a truck.

Both suspects then are seen attempting to open the SUV. The suspects eventually get the door open but activate the car alarm. They grabbed some items from the SUV and returned to their getaway vehicle.

Police believe there were three suspects involved in the incident which may be connected to other break-ins in surrounding communities. If you have any information or video of suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood, you are asked to contact the Russell-Montgomery Police Department.