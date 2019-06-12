Caught on Camera: Teen tosses baby in drug-fueled rampage

(KFOR/NBC News) An Oklahoma teen says he was high on laced marijuana when he attacked a baby outside of an Edmond supermarket.

Security video shows the teen beating on customer’s moving cars moments before the attack.

He then approaches a mother pushing a shopping cart holding her baby, grabs the child’s car seat, and throws it to the pavement.

The 17-year-old even tried to bend a parking sign in half with his bare hands.

“There is very erratic behavior going on,” Jenny Wagnon from the Edmond Police Department said.

The suspect then allegedly “exposed himself” and “flipped people off” before stripping his clothes and running through on-coming traffic into a nearby neighborhood.

