Caught on Video: Person sets truck on fire

Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for intentionally setting a vehicle on fire in the 5400 block of Sycamore Street just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicle was parked within three feet of a residence occupied by three people, including a bedridden 93-year-old woman, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Photos courtesy of Deon Guillory

The person fled on foot toward McClelland Drive after setting the vehicle on fire, BRPD determined.