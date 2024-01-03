DOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have revealed how a family of three was killed at their home in the eastern part of the state last week.

Three family members were found dead in their Massachusetts home Thursday night in a deadly incident of domestic violence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police were called to a home on Wilson’s Way in Dover, Massachusetts around 7:24 p.m. Thursday after a family member stopped by to check on the family. Police entered the home and found two adults, a man and a woman, and their teenage daughter dead.

The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Teena Kamal, 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal and 18-year-old Arianna Kamal who was a student at Middlebury College. A firearm was found near the body of the husband, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. There have been no previous reports of domestic violence from the family in the past.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the father, Rakesh Kamal, shot and killed his wife, and then his 18-year-old daughter before killing himself. Prosecutors said the gun he used wasn’t registered to him and he didn’t have a license to possess it.

Police are still trying to figure out where the gun came from and contacted federal gun experts for help analyzing the weapon.

If you need help with domestic violence, you can call Safelink, a toll-free domestic violence hotline, at 877-785-2020. Operators speak both Spanish and English and have access to translation services in more than 100 languages.

A Mental Health Crisis helpline is also available in Massachusetts. By dialing 988, you can be referred to the appropriate support and/or services.