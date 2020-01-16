Charges against Springfield kidnapping suspect Miguel Rodriguez

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man accused of abducting an 11-year-old girl while she was walking home from school Wednesday, is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on January 22.

State police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez after a driver spotted a car matching the description in the AMBER Alert in Sturbridge around 8:00 Wednesday night.

Amber Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in Springfield District Court Thursday morning and is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Witness intimidation

The AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon after police say 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia was forced into a blue Honda Civic in the area of Princeton Street at 1:26 p.m. Charlotte was found safe and the alert was cancelled about six and a half hours after she was kidnapped.

The judge ordered a mental evaluation for Rodriguez and he is scheduled to be back in court January 22 for a dangerousness hearing.