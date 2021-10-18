Charity Fraud Awareness Week highlights scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Every year millions of Americans donate billions of dollars to charitable organizations, but some of that money is finding its way to scammers.

Charity Fraud Awareness Week is October 18-22. Charities, non-profits and law enforcement will be campaigning to raise awareness of fraud and cybercrime and how to recognize a scam, not for just the giving public, but also for organizations that may be targeted.

Scammers take advantage of both organizations and generous donors by exploiting current national and global crises and playing on people’s emotions. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers some advice on how to recognize a charity scam including researching a charity first and donating directly to the charity through a secured website. For more information use these links: