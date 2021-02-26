Charlemont man identified, charged for armed and masked robbery of Northampton bank

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlemont man has been charged for armed and masked robbery Friday morning in Northampton District Court.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Daniel Jones of Charlemont.

According to Northwestern DA’s Office Spokesperson Mary Carey, Jones allegedly demanded money from a bank teller at People’s United Bank on King Street Thursday morning at 11:20 a.m., implying that he had a gun. Jones left the bank before officers arrived.

Police checked surveillance cameras from nearby businesses where they discovered him entering a 2004 Ford F250 pickup truck in a nearby parking lot and driving away.

The description of the truck was shared to Massachusetts State Police, who located and arrested Jones on Heath Stage Road in Charlemont an hour later.

Jones will be held with the right to bail and is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on March 3.

