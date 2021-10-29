Charlemont man sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing People’s United Bank in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlemont man was sentenced Friday after changing his plea to guilty for robbing a Northampton bank in February.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 38-year-old David Jones Jr. of Charlemont was sentenced to six to seven years in state prison. Jones changed his plea to guilty for a charge of felony unarmed robbery. Before his change of plea, he was being charged with armed and masked robbery.

On February 25th around 11:30 a.m., Jones entered the People’s United Bank at 43 King Street in Northampton and handed the teller a note demanding money. The note also said, “No silent alarm. I’m very familiar with the system, don’t try nothing stupid.”

Jones left the bank in a pickup truck and was arrested an hour later in Charlemont with the money. No firearm was shown or recovered in the incident.

“This case is an example of great police work. The Northampton Police Department, with the assistance

of the State Police, had the defendant in custody, the money from the bank recovered, and the case

solved in a matter of hours,” said Assistant District Attorney Covington.