BOSTON (WWLP) – A Chelsea man was arrested in connection with illegally selling machine gun conversion devices.

According to the Department of Justice, 49-year-old Michael Williams was charged with one count of transferring or possessing a machine gun.

In January, Williams agreed to sell multiple machine gun conversion devices along with other firearm accessories to an undercover federal agent, according to the charging documents. It is alleged that Williams met the undercover agent two times at a pre-arranged location.

It is also alleged that on January 12, he sold the first machine gun conversion device to the undercover agent, and the next day, Willaims sold two additional machine conversation devices to the undercover agent.

The charge of unlawful transferring or possession of a machine gun is a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.